O’Reilly now open!

Pickens’ new O’Reilly Auto Parts held its formal grand opening and ribbon cutting on Friday, drawing a large crowd for the celebration. The new auto parts store, located at 103 Aspen Way, is now fully geared up to serve the community with top quality parts and service. Pictured in back are assistant manager, Daniel Wilhelm, regional manager, Donnie Ford, The Rev. Dr. Nath Bailey of Family Promise of Pickens—an organization O’Reilly’s is supporting through donations—and O’Reilly’s delivery driver, Randall Hayes. In front are store manager, Lara Sanford, Mickey Koziorynsky, commercial sales specialist, Gabby King, ribbon cutter and district manager Matt Groce, City of Pickens Mayor, Isaiah Scipio and Pickens city administrator, Tim O’Bryant. O’Reilly Auto Parts is open Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m and Sundays 9 a.m. to 8 p,m. You can reach the store via telephone at (864) 897-7000.