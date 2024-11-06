Organizations team up for ‘Fighting Fentanyl’ event

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Several organizations came together last week to educate the community about the deadly dangers of fentanyl.

Foothills Fentanyl Fight, Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County, the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, the Youth Learning Institute and Summit Academy teamed up for the “Fighting Fentanyl” event held Oct. 29 at the Dream Center

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login