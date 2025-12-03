Outgoing mayor signs Waffle Fest proclamation

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — In one of her last acts as Liberty’s mayor after losing her seat to Andrea Wagner in last month’s municipal election, Erica Romo Woods signed a proclamation “gifting” the SC Waffle Fest to the city of Liberty.

In a Nov. 25 post on her “Mayor Erica Romo Woods – Liberty, SC” Facebook page, Woods said she “proudly and joyously” signed a proclamation Nov. 20 gifting the festival to the city of Liberty.

The document said Woods “for the Love of Liberty” proclaimed the South Carolina Waffle Festival, its

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login