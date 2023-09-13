Overdose victims remembered

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A candlelight vigil was held in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day Aug. 31 on the steps of the Pickens County Courthouse.

The vigil was organized by Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County (BHSPC) and Foothills Fentanyl Fight.

BHSPC executive director Angela Farmer said the vigil was meant to bring awareness and provide support to families who have lost loved

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login