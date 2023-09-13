Overdose victims remembered
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A candlelight vigil was held in honor of International Overdose Awareness Day Aug. 31 on the steps of the Pickens County Courthouse.
The vigil was organized by Behavioral Health Services of Pickens County (BHSPC) and Foothills Fentanyl Fight.
BHSPC executive director Angela Farmer said the vigil was meant to bring awareness and provide support to families who have lost loved
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login