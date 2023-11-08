PAC board appeals to county council for investigation

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com



COUNTY — Just one week before its 501(c)(3) nonprofit status is stripped away, the Pickens County Performing Arts Foundation Board is asking for an investigation into mismanagement of funds and records that has made it impossible for the current board to repay fines and fees owed to the South Carolina Secretary of State and IRS.

“In 2017, the county council granted the foundation $68,000 in seed money. There is now less than $16,000 in the account. That’s not even enough money to pay off

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login