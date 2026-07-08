Parks, recreation a focus for Easley

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Many improvements are either recently completed, underway or in the works for the facilities overseen by the city of Easley’s Parks and Recreation Department.

City administrator Tom Couch discussed that work during the 2026 Greater Easley Chamber of Commerce “State of the City” Luncheon, held June 18 at South and West.

The department has earned some accolades in the past year.

The South Carolina Recreation and Parks Association (SCRPA) named Easley Parks

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