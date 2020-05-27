Paying Tribute

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has put a hold on most public gatherings across the state and nation, the virus has not quelled the spirit of American patriotism. In lieu of their usual service at Sunrise Cemetery in Pickens, members of American Legion Post 11 placed American flags around the grounds of the Pickens County Courthouse in honor of Memorial Day, which was observed across the country on Monday. To read about the Daughters of the American Revolution presenting a former county councilman with its annual Outstanding Veteran Volunteer Award, below

Rocky Nimmons/Courier