PC Habitat for Humanity to host dinner next week

COUNTY Pickens County Habitat for Humanity (PCHFH) invites neighbors, supporters, and community partners to gather for the Have a Heart for Habitat Dinner on Thursday, Sept. 25 at the Historic Hampton House in Pickens. The event begins at 6 p.m. and brings together community, celebration, and purpose.

Guests will enjoy an evening of connection, local food, and shared stories while

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login