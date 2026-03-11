PC libraries to resume kid’s programs

COUNTY — Weeks after firing director Stephanie Howard, the Pickens County Library Board convened for a special-called meeting voting to resume previously cancelled children’s programs, while also pausing its controversial collection policy and recommending an interim director.

According to library officials last month, the cancellations were necessary due to the need to reallocate staff time to implement recent changes to the system’s collection development policy adopted

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