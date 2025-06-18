PC Republican Party not recognized by state Party

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A prominent local Republican said he doesn’t believe there was anything nefarious involved in an incident that led to the Pickens County Republican Party not being recognized by statewide governing bodies.

On June 7, the S.C. GOP Executive Committee concluded that the May 3 election of Pickens County Republican Party state delegates and county officers was invalid.

Rick Tate, the founder of the Pickens County Republican Club, spoke to the Courier on Monday about the Pickens County Republican Party’s county convention and the events leading up to and following

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login