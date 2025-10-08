PC Republicans slated to host candidate forum

PICKENS — The Pickens County Republican Club will host a City of Pickens City Council Candidate Forum on Thursday, Oct. 9, at 6 p.m. at the Hagood Community Center.

This public event offers voters an opportunity to hear directly from candidates running for City Council before Election Day and early voting which launches Oct. 20.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the event. Opportunities will be available for brief

