PCSO: 166 dogs taken from alleged puppy mill

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Pickens woman faces charges following an investigation into an alleged puppy mill.

Judith Lynn Brown, 68, is charged with two counts of first-offense ill treatment of animals and one animals/rabies control chapter violation, according to a release from Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chad Brooks.

On Feb. 7, the sheriff’s office’s Animal Enforcement Unit began an investigation into an animal neglect complaint

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login