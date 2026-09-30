PCSO deputies fired after arrests

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Two Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputies were fired recently after being arrested in Tennessee.

Sheriff Tommy Blankenship announced the firings in a Facebook Live video posted on Sept. 24. Though Blankenship did not name the deputies, they have been publicly identified as former K-9 handlers Corey Baker and Nikki Holliday.

“Recently, two of our deputies were arrested and charged with public intoxication while outside of this state,” he said. “As soon as this information came to my attention, both deputies were placed on unpaid administrative suspension while our Office of Professional Standards conducted their internal investigation.”

That investigation was completed Sept. 23, Blankenship said.

“Based on those findings, I have made the decision to terminate both deputies’ employment

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