PCSO deputy arrested, fired

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County Sheriff Tommy Blankenship has asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) to investigate after a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested by the Easley Police Department on multiple charges, including DUI, hit and run, and drug possession with intent to distribute.

In a Facebook Live video posted late Monday evening,

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