PCSO: Gun found in vehicle at LHS

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

LIBERTY — Several juveniles face charges after a handgun was found in a student’s vehicle in the parking lot at Liberty High School.

A School District of Pickens County release issued Friday said LHS administration received information that morning from a parent that “led school administration and the school resource officer to investigate a concern involving three students.”

During the investigation, law enforcement found a handgun

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