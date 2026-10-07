PCSO: Gun found in vehicle at LHS
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
LIBERTY — Several juveniles face charges after a handgun was found in a student’s vehicle in the parking lot at Liberty High School.
A School District of Pickens County release issued Friday said LHS administration received information that morning from a parent that “led school administration and the school resource officer to investigate a concern involving three students.”
During the investigation, law enforcement found a handgun
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