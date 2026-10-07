PCSO investigating Easley stabbing

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a weekend stabbing at a party in Easley that led to a multi-county police chase.

Chief Deputy Brett Barwick said in a Sunday news release that deputies responded to a 911 call at 3:17 a.m. that morning in the 1300 block of Highland Road in Easley.

He said deputies made contact with a person who “appeared to have stab wounds to the upper torso area.”

EMS responded and the person was taken to Greenville

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