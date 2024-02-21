PCSO K-9 finds missing child

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A Pickens County Sheriff’s Office K-9 located a missing child last week.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, deputies with the agency’s K-9 unit responded to an Easley home in search of a missing child on Feb. 14.

K-9 Lily was deployed and immediately picked up the child’s scent, the release said.

After a brief track, Lily located the missing child in a nearby wood line, the release

