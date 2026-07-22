PCSO launches check-in program for seniors

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office has begun a program that will see its communications staff calling to check in on elderly or other vulnerable residents.

A July 15 agency release discussed the Silver Shield program.

“PCSO is proud to release a new program geared toward providing an extra layer of protection for our elderly and/or medically fragile citizens who live alone,” the release said. “Silver Shield is a program that will use our

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