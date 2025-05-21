PCSO: Man who died after chase suspected in Liberty man’s killing

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Authorities say a Pickens man who died of a self-inflicted gunshot after a high-speed chase that ended in a crash in Clemson last week was a suspect in the shooting death of a Liberty man whose body was found in Pickens on Sunday.

According to the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, 68-year-old Steve Crawford Whitmire went missing on Wednesday, May 14. Whitmire’s remains were found in a wooded area about 30 feet off the roadway Massingill Memorial Drive on Sunday evening, and a PCSO news release issued Tuesday

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login