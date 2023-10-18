Perimeter Road paving begins

By Lauren Pierce

Courtesy The Journal

lpierce@upstatetoday.com

CLEMSON — The $21 million project to widen Perimeter Road will enter its final paving phase today ahead of schedule, requiring occasional closures and altered traffic patterns.

The university said in a news release for drivers to exercise caution when near construction areas and to obey traffic signs. The project still has an anticipated completion date by the end of the month,

