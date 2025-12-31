PHS’ Clarkson, Yates sign with local colleges

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A little over a month removed from winning the Class 4A volleyball state championship, Pickens High School volleyball stars Lily Clarkson and Chesney Yates had another reason to celebrate earlier this month as they signed to advance their academic and athletic careers at ceremony at the high school held on Dec. 17.

Clarkson, Pickens’ do-it-all setter and key member of the Blue Flame’s back-to-back state championship teams in 2024 and 2025, signed with Southern Wesleyan University.

Clarkson led the team in assists in 2025, while also being among the top three in kills, aces and digs. Following the completion of her senior season, she was named to the Class 4A All-State team

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login