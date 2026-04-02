PHS class of 1976 to hold 50-year reunion

PICKENS — The Pickens High School Class of 1976 will host its 50th class reunion from noon-5 p.m. May 9 at the Hagood Mill Pavilion.

The Hagood Mill Pavilion is located at 129 Hagood Mill Road in Pickens.

Barbecue, macaroni and cheese, and slaw will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a side dish or dessert. Tea and water will also be provided.

The Traveling Tap, a local beer truck, will be on hand selling beer and wine. A professional photographer will also be available to take a commemorative PHS 50th anniversary class photo for only $20.

The event will be $40 per person after April 1.

For more information or to purchase tickets for the once‑in‑a‑lifetime Class of 1976 Pickens High School reunion, contact Mike Dickard by phone at (864) 505‑2147 or by email at mikedickard@bellsouth.net.