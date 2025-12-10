PHS grad Lucas earn All-Region recognition

FLORENCE — Francis Marion University senior middleblocker Caroline Lucas and junior outside hitter Madilyn Gartner have been named to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Volleyball All-Southeast Region Team for 2025, with both earning first-team accolades. Lucas was also tabbed as a first-team selection for the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) All-Southeast Region squad, while Gartner was an honorable mention pick. Both teams were announced on Wednesday

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login