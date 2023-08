Pickens administrator resigns

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS – Pickens City Administrator Charlene Carter has resigned.

Carter resigned on August 16, Mayor Fletcher Perry said.

Carter was named Pickens City Administrator on Sept. 12, 2022, after former city administrator Philip Trotter’s resignation went into effect on May 31 of that year. She began serving as administrator on Sept. 19.

Before coming to Pickens, Carter served the City of Travelers Rest in the roles of Treasurer, City

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login