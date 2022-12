By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Things haven’t come easy for the Pickens Blue Flame boys’ basketball team so far this season, but it seemed they were ready to take a step in the right direction as they led 21-18 over West-Oak at halftime of Thursday’s contest.

Instead, a lack of offensive production held the Blue Flame back in a 49-34 loss to the Warriors.

