Pickens budget passes first reading with no tax increases

PICKENS — Pickens City Council voted 5-2 Monday to pass first reading of the proposed Fiscal Year 2026-27 budget, a spending plan that city officials say focuses on financial stability, employee retention, infrastructure investment and continued improvement of municipal services — all without increasing property taxes, utility rates, hospitality taxes or municipal fees.

The proposed budget reflects what city administrator Tim O’Briant described as a

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