Pickens Chamber March Members of the Month

The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce recently announced Dillard Memorial Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park as the Chamber’s March Members of the Month. Dillard Memorial Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park are located at 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway in Pickens. Dillard Memorial Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park stand ready to help families during the loss of a loved one. Helping local families — like yours — is something they have done for more than 70 years. The team at Dillard and Hillcrest believe they serve families best by listening to their needs and offering many options. Dillard’s compassionate, professional funeral directors and cemetery team understand the difficult decisions that families face when planning funerals and burials, and they will help you create a memorable tribute for yourself or someone you love. Dillard employees understand that losing a loved one is an emotional and difficult experience and are committed to providing compassionate care and professional and personal service. Dillard Memorial Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park are here to assist every step of the way. Contact them if you need immediate assistance, wish to tour the funeral home or cemetery grounds, or would like more information about preplanning services. Pictured above in front row are Angela Dalton of Dalton Jewelry, office manager Teri Bearden, general manager Tanya Gravely, funeral assistant Maria Schlesier, receptionist Norma Fortner, funeral assistant Sharon Bellino, Dillard Funeral Home and Palmetto Cremation Service manager and funeral director Ricky Tomlinson and Brittany Chapman of Alliance Pickens. In the second row are Debbie Gravely of the chamber, office manager Madison Ramey, funeral assistant Bobby Duncan, family service counselor Anita Holloway, apprentice funeral director Melody Alexander and funeral director CB Dunson. In the third row are funeral assistant Jody Vissage, family service counselor Brian Hatchett, apprentice funeral director Mark Alexander and funeral assistants Hamp Summey and Marion Summey.