Pickens Chamber to host new festival

PICKENS — The Greater Pickens Chamber of Commerce will be hosting the inaugural Pickens Appalachian Folk Festival later this year.

According to a release from the Chamber of Commerce, the festival is a two-day event that celebrates the unique Appalachian heritage in Northern Pickens County and the Upstate of South Carolina.

The festivities are scheduled to begin on Friday, Oct. 13 with Steve McGaha and Patrick Lark scheduled to perform in the amphitheater from 6-7:30 p.m.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 14, event goers can expect lead a fun-filled Saturday of music, craft vendors and delicious food, according to the release.

The Bear Creek String Bandits are scheduled to open the performances on Saturday from noon-1:30 p.m. followed by The Reedy River String Band from 2:30-4 p.m. and The West End String Band from 5-6:30 p.m.

For more information about becoming a vendor or helping to sponsor the event, please visit pickensappalachianfolkfestival.org.