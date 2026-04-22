Pickens City Council surveys proposed comprehensive plan
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Pickens City Council members received an introduction to the city’s proposed comprehensive plan during their April 13 meeting.
Accompanied by several members of the city’s Planning Commission, Appalachian Council of Governments senior planner Jennifer Vissage presented the comprehensive plan.
“We need to thank the entire Planning Commission
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