Pickens County Advocacy Center seeking volunteers
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
EASLEY — The Pickens County Advocacy Center is seeking volunteers to help provide assistance to survivors of sexual assault.
“We are a sexual assault advocacy center,” volunteer coordinator Alex Cook said. “We offer free counseling, legal assistance and any other help a survivor of sexual assault might need in their process.”
A survivor might need a pro bono attorney or counseling, she said. The center has one counselor on staff currently, with plans for a second in the coming weeks.
“We provide free counseling to anybody above the age
