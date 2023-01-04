Pickens County Advocacy Center seeking volunteers

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The Pickens County Advocacy Center is seeking volunteers to help provide assistance to survivors of sexual assault.

“We are a sexual assault advocacy center,” volunteer coordinator Alex Cook said. “We offer free counseling, legal assistance and any other help a survivor of sexual assault might need in their process.”

A survivor might need a pro bono attorney or counseling, she said. The center has one counselor on staff currently, with plans for a second in the coming weeks.

“We provide free counseling to anybody above the age

