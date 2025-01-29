Pickens County Council debates rec funding
By Evan Smoak
Courtesy The Journal
evan@upstatetoday.com
COUNTY — Pickens County Council convened Tuesday to discuss multiple requests for emergency recreation funding.
One request — by the Pickens Senior Center — was unanimously approved.
The senior center will receive $25,000 to replace and install ceiling tiles, new flooring, LED lighting and ceiling fans as well as buy new paint for the center’s kitchen and dining rooms.
A request by the Pickens Park and Recreation Department was
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login