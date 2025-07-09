Pickens County doctor pens new children’s book

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — The past several months have been busy ones for Dr. Lori Carnsew – she recently published her first book and received statewide recognition from fellow family physicians.

A family physician, Carnsew has practiced in Pickens County for 25 years “doing full spectrum family medicine,” she said.

“From taking care of babies through nursing home,” Carnsew said.

Nearly 9 years ago, she founded Verity Primary Medicine

