Pickens County emergency officials hold large-scale training exercise

Although all Pickens County students were out of school for a planned break through Wednesday of this week, a large law enforcement presence was evident at Daniel High School on Monday. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office, Pickens County Emergency Management, Pickens County Fire/Rescue, Pickens County EMS, Pickens County Coroner’s Office, Pickens County School District, Easley Police Department, Clemson Police Department, Liberty Police Department, Central Police Department, Pickens Police Department and Clemson University Police Department were at a large-scale training exercise to train together on active threats and mass casualty response. A news release from the sheriff’s office said the exercise focused on crisis response, planning and multi-agency interoperability. Actors included personnel from the sheriff’s office, Pickens County EMS, the School District of Pickens County, students from Youth Leadership Academy and community members.

Photos courtesy Pickens County Sheriff’s Office