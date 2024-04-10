Pickens County passes new housing moratorium
By Andrea Kelly
Courtesy The Journal
akelly@upstatetoday.com
PICKENS — A new ordinance that would put a moratorium on applications for certain types of housing in Pickens County went into effect last week.
The six-month moratorium — which was originally intended solely for townhome applications — was up for first reading vote at Pickens County Council’s monthly meeting.
The moratorium also provided for one 90-day extension by
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login