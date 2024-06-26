Pickens County unemployment rate sees big increase in May

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — The unemployment rate in Pickens County saw a big increase during in the latest jobs report released on Tuesday.

The S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) reported that unemployment went up over a full percentage point from 2.8 percent in April to 4 percent in May.

DEW also reported 1,715 county residents were unemployed at the end of April, compared to 2,443

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login