Pickens’ Dow commits to South Carolina

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — After picking up offers from Appalachian State and Charlotte University in the spring, it seemed like Pickens High School quarterback Brooks Dow was set for a big summer in his recruitment.

The Blue Flame star picked up the opportunity he was seemingly looking for on Wednesday night when the University of South Carolina offered him as a preferred walk-on, and the

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