Pickens drops Seneca, takes Region 1-3A lead

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — With full control of Region 1-3A on the line, the Pickens High School volleyball team hosted Seneca on Tuesday looking to make its mark at the top of the conference standings.

The Bobcats looked like they might take down the Flame after winning the opening set, but the Blue Flame rallied to take three straight and down Seneca 3-1.

“I’m super proud of the girls,” Pickens head coach Mellie

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