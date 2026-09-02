Pickens fires city admin

4-3 decision followed council’s rejection of separation agreement

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — After beginning separation steps earlier in the month, Pickens officials voted to terminate Pickens city administrator Tim O’Briant’s employment last week.

Pickens City Council held a special called meeting Thursday, Aug. 27, and voted to go into executive session to discuss personnel matters.

The executive session agenda listed “discussion of

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