Pickens girls best South Aiken, fall to Riverside in second round

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Coming off a disappointing end to the regular season, the Pickens girls’ basketball team hoped to regain its form in the playoffs as they hosted the South Aiken Thoroughbreds in round one of the Class 4A playoffs last week.

Despite an off-shooting night, the Blue Flame managed to advance in the playoffs for the third consecutive

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login