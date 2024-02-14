Pickens girls drop third straight in loss to Rams

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — After coming back from an early 10-point deficit, the Pickens girls’ basketball team looked to hold off the fourth-ranked Westside Rams on Senior night hoping they could end a two-game losing skid in their final game of the regular season.

However, a 21-4 run spanning the last minute of the first half and the first five minutes of the third quarter was too much to overcome for the Blue Flame as they fell 57-45 for their third straight loss.

It was a disappointing finish to the regular season for the Blue Flame after a strong start to the year, as Pickens has

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login