Pickens High School announces scholar athletes for March, April
PICKENS — Every month, Pickens High School celebrates student athletes who work hard in the classroom by naming Scholar-Athletes of the Month.
The school recently announced its scholar-athletes for March and April with athletes from three different sports receiving the honors.
The school named Rodrigo-Argueta Portillo (soccer) and Sydney Burnett (track) as its Scholar-
