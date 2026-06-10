Pickens High School Class of 1959 plans 67th reunion

EASLEY — Members of the Pickens High School Class of 1959 are preparing to celebrate an impressive milestone as they gather for their 67th class reunion on June 20, at 5 p.m.

This year’s reunion will be held at Silver Bay Seafood Restaurant, located at 7027 Calhoun Memorial Highway in Easley.

A private dining room has been reserved for the group, and classmates are welcome to bring a guest. While Silver Bay is known for its seafood, the menu offers a variety of options to accommodate all tastes. Attendees will receive separate checks.

Class members are asked to RSVP by June 12 to Judy Barrett Pace at 704‑619‑0891.

Organizers say they look forward to a warm evening of fellowship, memories, and reconnecting with longtime friends.