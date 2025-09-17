Pickens Lip Sync Battle sparks community unity

PICKENS — The second annual Lip Sync Battle was held at the Pickens Amphitheater on Saturday, bringing music, laughter and community spirit together for a cause that matters — suicide prevention.

Teams from the Easley Police Department, Easley Fire Department, Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and Pickens Police Department hit the stage with high-energy performances that had the crowd cheering. After an evening of unforgettable routines, the Pickens Police Department was

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login