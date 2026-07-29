Pickens man charged with exploitation

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — A Pickens man has been arrested on a charge connected to the sexual exploitation of minors, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced last week.

Aaron Clark Chapman, 39, of Pickens was arrested on July 22, Wilson said in a July 23 release.

Chapman is charged with one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, a felony offense

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