By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says a Pickens man has been arrested on two counts connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.

Michael Glean Williams, 70, was arrested on Nov. 3, Wilson said in a news release Monday.

He said investigators with received a CyberTipline report from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which led them to Williams.

Investigators allege Williams distributed and possessed files of child

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