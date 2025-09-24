Pickens man sentenced in fatal DUI
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — A Pickens man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence resulting in a death.
Jose Ismael Alejos, 61, entered a guilty plea on Sept. 18 to one count of felony driving under the influence resulting in death, 13th Circuit Solicitor Cindy Crick said in a news release Monday.
During the plea hearing, assistant solicitor Jake Lampke
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login