Pickens man sentenced in fatal DUI

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Pickens man was sentenced to more than 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to driving under the influence resulting in a death.

Jose Ismael Alejos, 61, entered a guilty plea on Sept. 18 to one count of felony driving under the influence resulting in death, 13th Circuit Solicitor Cindy Crick said in a news release Monday.

During the plea hearing, assistant solicitor Jake Lampke

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login