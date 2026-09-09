Pickens mourns longtime PS&L Chair Singleton

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The community has lost a man who helped steer banking in Pickens for close to six decades.

William “Billy” Singleton died on Sept. 2 at the age of 100.

“Billy was a true friend and mentor,” Pickens Savings and Loan president Rod Gettys said. “Pickens Savings and Loan is 106 years old, and Billy was on the Board for over half of our existence. I was hired in 2012, and the industry was still recovering from the 2008 banking crisis. Whenever I had to relay bad news, Billy was always calm and worked with me on a solution. He was familiar with the vagaries of the banking business, and he was always confident that business cycles would improve. Throughout these cycles, he made sure that we stayed true to our mission of promoting home ownership. Billy was instrumental in our transformation into a community bank.

“From chairing the board meetings to shoveling snow in the parking lot, Billy always worked extremely hard for Pickens Savings.”

A veteran of the Naval Air Corps during World War II, Singleton attended Clemson College before going to work with his father, Judge Singleton at Pickens Oil Company.

The company supplied heating oil to the surrounding community. When his father’s health began to fail, Singleton took a semester or two off to help with the newly established company. Ultimately, he earned his degree from Clemson University in 1951 and immediately begin his lifetime career with the family business.

In the meantime, Singleton married Lib Bivens. The two raised their three children, Susan, Cass and Hal in Pickens and lived in the town for most of their married lives. Billy and Lib were married for 68 years before Lib’s death in 2016. Singleton and his brother, Jimmy, owned and operated Pickens Oil Company for almost 50 years. They sold the business to Lindsay Oil Company in 1992.

When Singleton was asked by the new owners if he would like to stay on in some capacity, he told them he would love to drive a truck and deliver oil to the residents. And so he did. No matter the day of the week or the time of day, Singleton was behind the wheel of the big oil delivery truck. When the temperatures dropped, people needed oil in their tanks to keep their families safe and warm. He made sure that those families had heat.

Singleton joined the Pickens Savings and Loan board of directors on May 20, 1963, was elected chairman of the board in 2010 and retired in 2021 after 58 years of service. He was elected director emeritus and remained on the Loan Committee until his death. During Singleton’s tenure on the board, the bank experienced significant growth and technology improvements. As of April 1963, total assets were $1.7 million, as compared to $138 million today. During the same period, loans increased from $1.4 million to $86 million.

When Singleton joined the board, Pickens Savings and Loan was operating as a mutual savings association. As a mutual association, there were no shareholders and capital only accumulated through earnings, which could restrain growth. When additional capital was needed, the bank converted to stock ownership. In less than 30 days, the directors raised $1 million locally. Singleton’s reputation in the community made him a pivotal player in the stock sale.

As the banking industry changed, Singleton made sure that Pickens Savings was not left behind. He realized that new technology was part of banking, and he was not hesitant to approve new products and expand the bank’s online presence.

Singleton was a member of Grace United Methodist Church for nearly 90 years. Among other roles in the church, he kept the church grounds until he was 97 years old.

In July 2013, Singleton was awarded the Half Century Silver Cup for his service to Pickens Savings and Loan. The award is given by the South Carolina Bankers Association to all employees and directors who have been in banking for 50 years.

“Billy’s knowledge of Pickens was amazing.” Gettys said. “He routinely commented about the date a home was built in the community and who the first owners were. At our recent annual shareholder meeting, we were discussing a historical banking document. I could not make out all the signatures, so I gave it to Billy. He knew them all and their occupations. It is hard to believe that he is gone. I am sure that Billy was greeted by many friends and family in Heaven, and that former directors Jack Tinsley and Earle Youngblood were at the front of the line. Billy will be deeply missed by the Pickens Savings and Loan family, but he will never be forgotten.”

In 2022, Singleton was award the Duke Energy Citizenship Award.

“For many years, Billy served as a dedicated and respected member and chairman of the Pickens Savings and Loan Board of Directors,” PS&L board chairman Randy Griffin said. “He provided thoughtful leadership, wisdom and unwavering commitment. His years of service reflected not only his devotion to the bank, but also his deep belief in the importance of giving back to the community he called home. His legacy of leadership and service will continue to inspire all who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him.”

Just before he celebrated his 100th birthday in April of this year, Singleton was honored with a resolution from the South Carolina House of Representatives.

The resolution, adopted on March 26, saluted his upcoming centennial and expressed gratitude for the “many years that William Singleton has worked tirelessly with Pickens Savings and Loan Association.”

Singleton was “instrumental in transforming Pickens Savings and Loan from a small institution that only offered savings accounts and home loans to the community bank they are today,” the resolution continued. “When Mr. Singleton joined the board, total assets were less than $4 million; today, the bank has $135 million in assets. Under his leadership, the bank survived numerous economic cycles, experienced significant technological enhancements and adapted to extensive regulatory changes.”

He was also instrumental in the bank’s conversion from mutual ownership to stock ownership, the resolution said.

“This conversion allowed members of the community to become shareholders of what is now the only bank with headquarters in Pickens County,” the resolution said.

As a member of the loan committee, Singleton made sure “loan applications are reviewed individually and not evaluated solely on financial metrics,” it said.

“Mr. Singleton always makes sure that Pickens Savings and Loan stays true to its founding purpose of encouraging savings and promoting homeownership,” the resolution said. “He recognizes that homeownership builds an economically vibrant and nurturing community.

“The members of the South Carolina House of Representatives are pleased to honor this son of South Carolina for his hard work and dedication to his community throughout the years, and they join with his family and friends in congratulating him on his 100th birthday.”