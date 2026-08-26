Pickens parting ways with O’Briant

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens city administrator Tim O’Briant was suspended indefinitely last week, and city council took action this week to relieve him of his duties after he spent a little more than two and a half years on the job.

At a special called meeting held Aug. 19, Pickens City Council voted to go into executive session to discuss a personnel matter.

Following several hours in executive session, council unanimously voted to reconvene.

Councilman Jonathan Baker then moved to suspend the city administrator indefinitely, with full pay and benefits,

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