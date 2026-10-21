Pickens PD mourns beloved officer

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Pickens Police Department is mourning the death of one of its reserve officers.

Brandon Eich’s passing was announced in a release issued Tuesday morning.

“It is with profound sadness that the Pickens Police Department announces the passing of our dearest friend and Reserve Officer Brandon Eich,” the release said, adding that Eich died Monday after a medical emergency while traveling home from work.

“Brandon was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, friend and mentor who

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