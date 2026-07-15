Pickens PD responds to bomb scare

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — A Pickens man faces multiple charges after a suspicious package at a gas station prompted a heavy police response on July 5.

According to a July 5 Pickens Police Department release, PPD officers responded at 5:13 p.m. that day to a report of a “suspicious package believed to be a pressure cooker” that had been placed atop a gas pump at the Xpress Mart on East Cedar Rock Street.

The Anderson County Bomb Squad was requested to respond to the scene, the release said.

During the investigation, officers determined the item was not an explosive device, the release said.

“However, officers determined the pressure cooker had been intentionally placed on top of the gas pump, prompting the emergency response and public safety precautions,” the release said.

A suspect identified as Alvin Dale Powell of Pickens was apprehended near the scene, the release said.

“During the investigation, officers gathered physical evidence and identified online content Powell had posted,” the release said.

Powell is charged with breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a hoax device or replica of a destructive device or detonator, the release said.

There was no ongoing threat to the public related to the incident, the release said.

All road closures due to the incident had been lifted at the time of the release.

“Because this remains an active criminal investigation, no additional information regarding the evidence or investigative findings will be released at this time,” the release said. “Additional information may be provided as it becomes available and when appropriate.

“The Pickens Police Department appreciates the assistance provided by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Pickens County EMS, Pickens City Fire Department, and other responding public safety agencies,” the release concluded. “We also thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the incident.”